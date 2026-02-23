The fight to save SWAH services heads to Stormont today

A LOCAL hospital campaign group will travel to Stormont today in a renewed push to restore emergency general surgery (EGS) at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

Emergency surgery was removed from the hospital on a ‘temporary’ basis in December 2022.

Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) has organised a rally titled ‘Bringin’ SWAH to Stormont’, which will take place at the Belfast government building at 10.30am this morning.

The demonstration has been timed to coincide with an Assembly debate on the draft three-year Executive budget, with campaigners pressing for funding to reinstate a sustainable EGS service at SWAH.

SOAS said the timing is deliberate, as it wants to ensure that provision for a newly- commissioned EGS service is included in the Executive’s financial plans.

Spokesperson Donal O’Cofaigh said recent direct engagement with health authorities had clarified the key issue.

“Through our direct engagements with the health authorities, it is now clear there is no overriding medical reason why EGS cannot be restored to SWAH,” he said.

“In its response to the SOAS Roadmap proposals, the Western Trust has indicated that they have asked the Department of Health if they wished to make a business case for a new EGS service which would include the necessary clinical interdependencies.”

Mr O’Cofaigh said the focus now rests on funding and political priorities.

“The question of our community’s timely access to life-saving surgery in an emergency is now focused on funding and political priorities,” he said.

“Our rally coincides with an Assembly debate on the draft three-year Executive budget, and that is very appropriate.

“We are demanding that funding to restore our community’s basic health, civil and human rights is included in that budget.”

Campaigners argue that restoring EGS at SWAH is essential to ensure safe and timely care for patients across the region, particularly in urgent or life-threatening situations where longer travel times to other hospitals can prove critical.

Organisers say a strong turnout today will send a clear message to decision-makers that the restoration of EGS at SWAH remains a priority for the community.