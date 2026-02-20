Road safety event in Arney aims to save young lives

A special road safety event is being held in Fermanagh next month.

Belnaleck GAA club is organising the event in partnership with frontline emergency service professionals and the Road Victim Support group.

The Road Safety Roadshow, which is aimed at learner and young drivers aged 17–24, will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 1pm in Cleenish Millenium Hall, Arney.

The free educational event will focus on real-life road safety issues and practical advice.

Attendees will hear directly from emergency responders and gain insight into:

The dangers of speeding

Mobile phone distraction

Drink and drug driving

Peer pressure and risk-taking

The legal and life-changing consequences of dangerous decisions

The event aims to provide honest, educational and thought-provoking discussion and a practical demonstration to help young people make informed choices behind the wheel.

Organisers hope the roadshow will encourage young drivers to reflect on how a single decision can have lasting effects on families, friends and the wider community.

Parents/Guardians and Coaches are also welcome to attend.

Light refreshments are available on the day.

For more information and to book places please contact Mary on 07702832629 or Andy on 07393144075