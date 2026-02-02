Major resurfacing on A32 to begin this week

PART of the main Enniskillen to Omagh road will be closed for the next two weeks as major resurfacing works get underway.

The £450,000 project on the A32 began on Monday this week, and starting the Mossfield Road at Sidaire and running between the Drumbulcan Road and Makenny Road.

The proposed road scheme will include full width resurfacing of the carriageway plus additional substructure patching to strengthen the carriageway at various locations.

The Infrastructure Minister, Liz Kimmins said the works would ‘deliver significant benefits for road users and demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.’

“I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out,” added the Minister.

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, it will be necessary to implement a daily road closure on Mossfield Road from B46 Ballinamallard Road to C413 Makenny Road, between 9.30am and 4.30pm for a two-week period. During this period, two traffic diversions will be in operation:

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday 16 February 2026, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

Irvinestown and Omagh bound traffic travelling from Enniskillen will be diverted through Lisnarick, Ederney and Lack via the A47 Killadeas Road, B72 Manoo Road, B4 Letterboy Road, B4 Edenamohill Road, B4 Drumlish Road.

Road users should use the B534 Drumadravy Road to travel to Irvinestown from the above route.

Enniskillen bound traffic travelling from Omagh will be diverted in Dromore at Old Creamery Road Roundabout through Trillick, Kilskeery and Ballinamallard via B46 Galbally Road, B46 Kilskeery Road, B46 Trillick Road and the B46 Enniskillen Road. Motorists should continue to use the A32 Tummery Road to travel to Irvinestown.