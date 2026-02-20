Much-loved Derrygonnelly man remembered this weekend

A special event will be held this weekend in memory of a much-missed young Fermanagh man.

Jamie Thompson died suddenly in October 2023.

A vehicle run has been held each year since his death in memory of the Derrygonnelly father-of-one, who was just 19 when he died.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, February 22.

Organisers say that all tractors, cars and lorries are welcome to take part.

Registration starts at 1.30pm at Derrygonnelly Harps Club and the memorial run will set off at 2.30pm.

After the event, people are welcome to gather at the Harps clubhouse where refreshments will be available.

A raffle will also take place and organisers have thanked all those who donated prizes for the raffle.