Modest rates rise proposed for Fermanagh and Omagh

RATEPAYERS in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area are set to face one of the lowest increases in recent years, as councillors prepare to approve a recommended district rates rise of 1.96 per-cent when they meet on Thursday evening.

Council officials estimate the increase will amount to around £10 per year for a domestic property with an average capital value of £115,000.

For business ratepayers, the rise is expected to equate to approximately £26 annually for a property with an average net annual value of £5,000.

The council says it must raise almost £47 million through the district rate to meet projected expenditure of around £50 million in the coming financial year.

The proposed 1.96 per-cent increase is significantly lower than last year’s 3.76 per-cent rise and compares favourably with increases set by neighbouring councils, including Mid Ulster and Derry City and Strabane.

Among the major allocations is £19 million towards ongoing work at the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum, with £7 million of that total coming from grant aid.

Newtownbutler is set to benefit from £1 million for a Peace-Plus project, while £250,000 has been earmarked for town centre public realm and regeneration works in Enniskillen. The closure of Drummee Transfer Station will cost £1.9 million.

Across the district, £1.9 million has been allocated for development works at waste facilities, £1.3 million for new vehicles, equipment and plant, £1 million for the continued delivery of the council’s play strategy, and a further £1 million for strategic capital community grants.

Environment and place – which includes waste management, recycling centres and landfill operations – remains the largest area of expenditure at £22.5 million, an increase of £1 million on the previous year.

The budget for community and wellbeing services will rise by £200,000 to £11.2 million, while regeneration and planning has been allocated £4.4 million.