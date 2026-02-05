Remembering young Fermanagh men killed in 1986 attacks

COMMEMORATIONS will be taking place this week and next week to remember three young local men who were killed during the Troubles.

On February 3, 1986, John Early, a full-time UDR soldier from Sylvan Hill, Lisnaskea, was killed when an IRA landmine hidden in a dry stone wall on the Garrison-Belcoo road was detonated by radio control as he led an eight-man foot patrol.

The 22-year-old was one of only a few Roman Catholic UDR CGC members within the Lisnaskea area.

John Faulkner, a friend and former colleague, travelled from Australia to attend his remembrance.

“John may be gone but he will never be forgotten, those of us who knew him best will continue to honour his memory and keep his spirit alive,” Mr Faulkner said of his friend.

“When people speak of courage, strength and commitment, John Early’s name should be attached alongside those other members of the Roman Catholic community who stepped forward and served within the security forces,” said Kenny Donaldson, director of victims group SEFF.

“There was a much easier path such individuals could have taken but they were not prepared to exist within a Society under threat from terrorism, division and hatred. They faced down those elements.”

Three days later, on February 11, 1986, Derek Breen (29), an off-duty RUC detective constable was killed by The Provisional IRA in the Talk of the Town Bar in Maguiresbridge.

During the same incident, John McCabe, aged 25, who was working as a barman in the pub, was caught up in the gunfire and also died at the scene.

Mr Donaldson said Mr Breen had been a devoted policeman, father and husband, while Mr McCabe had his whole life in front of him.

“In life, the two men lived as we all must endeavour to live, they had tolerance for one another and were able to enjoy the craic together despite coming from different backgrounds. That message has never been more important in today’s world,” he said.

Memorial services are being held to mark both anniversaries. For John Early, former colleagues will hold an Act of Remembrance at the Garrison-Belcoo road at noon on February 3, followed by a service at Holy Cross Church graveyard in Lisnaskea at 2.30pm.

A special remembrance for Derek Breen and John McCabe will take place at Lisbellaw Methodist Church at 3pm on February 8, where a plaque honouring Derek will also be unveiled.

Mr Donaldson added, “These men displayed courage, commitment, and humanity. Their memory is a reminder of the sacrifices made and the importance of standing for a better, peaceful society.”