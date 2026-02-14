Derrygonnelly fire believed to be ‘arson with intent’

THE Police are appealing for information following a house fire in the Derrygonnelly area last night (Friday) which they believe could have been ‘arson with intent’.

The Emergency Services were called to Rosnarick Close to deal with a fire which is reported to have taken place at a mid-terrace bungalow.

“This fire, which we are investigating as arson with intent, left substantial damage to this mid-terrace bungalow,” a Police statement read.

“A neighbour spotted in the fire and called 999. Thankfully no one was in the property at the time.

“However, with older people living nearby, it is fortunate the alarm was raised in good time as we could potentially have been dealing with much more serious consequences.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward by submitting a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.