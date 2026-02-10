Case of pair extradited from Malta stalled

THE case of a mother and son extradited from Malta on multiple charges of child abuse has been stalled due to the current barristers’ strike action.

The accused pair, who are both from County Fermanagh but cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim appeared for a committal hearing by video-link from prison where they have been held since their arrest.

The male, who is aged 27, is charged with two counts of rape and six counts of assaulting the child causing actual boduly harm.

Meanwhile the woman aged 58 is accused of three counts of wilfully causing or procuring child cruelty by neglecting the alleged victim in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health, as well as three counts of assaulting him causing actual bodily harm.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on various dates between February 1 2020 and June 3 2021.

When they first appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court in December, it was disclosed the pair had fought extradition proceedings from Malta where they had been residing following investigation for the alleged offences.

Having exhausted all avenues and appeals they were ordered to be returned to Northern Ireland.

The woman was arrested at Gatwick Airport in London and the man was likewise arrested at Manchester International Airport, both on December 13.

No further details surrounding the offences were disclosed to date and neither accused have applied for bail as they have not obtained suitable addresses.

They were returned for trial and were due to have the charges put to them today (Tuesday) at Dungannon Crown Court.

While each appeared by video-link from custody and listened intently to proceedings, a defence lawyer advised they have been unable to instruct barristers for the accused due to current strike action.

Judge Richard Greene noted the nature of the case and that both accused are remanded in custody and suggested it should be given priority when matters are in a position to proceed.

He listed the case for mention again on February 24.