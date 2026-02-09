Calls for Station House to be transformed

LOCAL residents feel that a listed building in Belcoo, which is situated on the proposed new greenway in Fermanagh, could be a “unique heritage asset” in the county.

Jemma Dolan, MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, has written to the Shared Island Fund in her bid to secure funding for the redevelopment of the Station House in Belcoo.

Reportedly built in 1876, the Station House served as the Belcoo and Blacklion station from 1879 until 1957, becoming a historic building in the rural part of Fermanagh.

Ms Dolan pointed out that the building could be used as a community hub, which could potentially include a railway museum, a cafe and leisure facilities.

“The B1 listed Station House and signal box, part of the former Sligo, Leitrim and Northern Counties Railway, lie within the Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark,” explained Ms Dolan.

“It is on the proposed Enniskillen–Sligo Greenway. The Station House is a unique heritage asset that can support community regeneration, tourism development, and cross-border connectivity.”

The Fermanagh representative said she has “offered to work with partners” on planning out the future of the historic building.

“Local and regional partners, including Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and the SLNCR Greenway project, have expressed interest in the site,” added Ms Dolan.

“I have written to the Shared Island Fund to consider supporting its redevelopment and I have also offered to work with partners to progress the project.”