Community service for Enniskillen man

AN Enniskillen man has been ordered to complete 180 hours of community service after he was charged with another count of theft.

Martin O’Loughlin, of Cavandale in Enniskillen, appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (February 11) for sentencing in relation to a theft charge which occurred in November 2025.

The court heard that O’Loughlin was in a store in Enniskillen when he made ‘no attempt’ to pay for a bottle of alcohol, reportedly costing £19.99, before running out of the store.

O’Loughlin was later stopped by Police and he was arrested after they found a bottle of Gordon’s Gin in the pocket of his jacket. He was then taken to Strabane Custody Suite.

The court heard that O’Loughlin had a number of previous convictions for theft, with Deputy District Judge O’Hare saying that ‘probation could be the best option for him’.

The judge, who said to O’Loughlin that it’s ‘clear you need help’, sentenced him to complete 180 hours of community service.