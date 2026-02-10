Today’s death notices

GUNN née Cassidy – 9th February 2026, peacefully at the Cancer Centre, Belfast City Hospital, and late of 40 Bog Road, Florencecourt. Pamela Patricia Ann (Pam) BEM, devoted wife of the late Joe, dearly loved mother of Graham (Sarah), Kim, Dale, Grant and Hayley (Kalem), and a much-loved granny to Sam, Jack, Freddie and Faolán. A dear sister of Eddie, Elizabeth, Kathleen and Michelle, and a cherished aunt to her nieces and nephews. Friends and neighbours are welcome on Tuesday 10th February at her late home, 40 Bog Road, Florencecourt, for a walk-through wake between 4.00pm and 8.00pm. House strictly private at all other times, please. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Pam will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Wednesday 11th February at 3.00pm, followed by burial in Inishmacsaint Parish Churchyard. (Pam has requested that those attending the funeral wear something blue or purple.) Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Friends of the Cancer Centre. Cheques should be made payable to Friends of the Cancer Centre and sent to W. T. Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Pam will be lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

Joyce McGinn, New Malden, Surrey (formerly of Drumcore Hill, Cornagrade, Enniskillen), 12th November 2025, peacefully, after a short illness. Joyce, a very dear sister of the late Dessie, Joan and Kenneth, and daughter of the late Patrick and Florrie McGinn. With love and remembrance an interment of Joyce’s ashes will take place on Saturday 14th February 2026 at 12.30pm in Breandrum Cemetery, Enniskillen. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Joyce will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by all her loving family circle, friends and neighbours of many years. Joyce, “May you rest in eternal peace, until we meet again.”

BEARE, February 8, 2026 peacefully at County Care Home, Enniskillen. Rosalean Collete, beloved wife of Bobby, 41 Letter Road, Aghnablaney, Kesh, Co Fermanagh. Dear mother of Michael, Gillian & Sarah and grandmother of Noa, Meo & Fiadh. Funeral leaving her late home on Thursday at 1.00pm for service in Muckross Parish Church, Letter at 1.30pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer’s Society c/o FG McFarland & Sons, Funeral Directors, 49 Letterboy Rd, Kesh, Co Fermanagh BT93 0DF (please make cheques payable to Alzheimer’s Society). Friends welcome at the family home on Wednesday between 4.00pm and 8.00pm.

We the family of the late Margaret Whitsitt wish to extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all who offered their sympathies and support during our recent bereavement. We are truly grateful for the wonderful care she received in Gortacharn Residential Home in her final years and to all her loyal friends for their regular visits and company. Thanks to Reverend Lindsay Farrell for her visits and the lovely funeral service, also to the organist, churchwardens and gravediggers of Derrybrusk. To Dowler’s Funeral Services for carrying out the funeral arrangements with such professionalism and to Sharon Finlay for catering. We would like to thank everyone who generously sent donations in lieu of flowers.

ROBINSON – 8th February 2026, peacefully, at his home, 7 Hillhead Road, Clabby, Fivemiletown. Cecil, dearly loved husband of Vera, much-loved father of Keith (Gillian) and Alan (Susan), devoted grandfather of Donna (Adam), Ashley (Jonathan), William, Sophie, Sam and Chloe, and great-grandfather of Albie and the late Henry Cecil. House strictly private at his own request. Friends are welcome to meet the family in St. Margaret’s Parish Church Hall, Clabby, on Tuesday 10th February from 5.00pm – 7.00pm. Funeral leaving from his late home on Wednesday 11th February at 1.00pm for Funeral Service in St. Margaret’s Parish Church Clabby 1.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Margaret’s Parish Church Clabby and the Coronary Care Unit, South West Acute Hospital. Cheques should be made payable to Mr Ian McCutcheon & Son, Funeral Directors, Clabby, Fivemiletown. Deeply regretted by all the family and family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Susan Reilly (née McAdam), Galloon, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, BT92 8HW. Died Sunday 8th February 2026 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Hughie. Loving mother to Chris (Marion), Mary Cox (Tom R.I.P), Brian (Pam), Rita Bradley (Michael), Hubert R.I.P (Bernie), Sean (Irene), Mickey (Maureen), Patricia Gavin (Gerry), Veronica, Jean (Oliver) and Kevin (Liz). Susan was a very special loving grandmother to her 39 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. A loving sister-in-law of Nan McAdam. Susan will repose at her late residence on Monday and Tuesday afternoon from 2pm until 9pm. Family home private at all other times please. Removal from the family home on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at Church of The Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 o’clock funeral mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Susan will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. Susan’s funeral mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors Lisnaskea, BT92 0LA or any family member.