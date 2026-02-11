Today’s death notices – February 11

Sarah Anne CLARKE (née Graham), 9th February 2026, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, and late of Loane Drive, Chanterhill, Enniskillen. Sarah Anne, devoted wife of the late Noel, dearly loved sister of Ken (Avril), Cecil (Lilah), and the late Roddy. A dearly loved aunt to her nephews and nieces. House strictly private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Thursday 12th February between 5.00pm and 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Anne will take place at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home on Friday 13th February at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in Cross Cemetery, Enniskillen. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, South West Acute Hospital. Cheques should be made payable to Palliative Care Unit SWAH and sent to W. T. Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Anne will be lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

Imelda McIntyre (née Wilson), late of 60, Loughview Drive, Enniskillen BT74 6HP. Peacefully 9th February 2026 surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Vincent (Shorty) and beloved mother of Leo, Paul, Dermot (Mary), Raymond (Nobby) RIP (Fiona), Malachy (Jeanine), Gary (Deirdre). Cherished grandmother to Emma, Laura, Jodie, Callum, Brogan, Sean, Daniel, Barry, Katie and Steven. A loving sister to John, Joey, Eugene, Stella and Brendan. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Joseph and her brothers Georgie and Seamus. Imelda will repose at her home on Wednesday 11th February 2026 from 12.00–8.00pm. Tuesday evening and Thursday morning will be family time only please. Removal from her home on Thursday 12th February 2026 at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, followed by burial in Cross Cemetery. Mass may be viewed on St. Michael’s Parish Webcam. Imelda will be sadly missed and greatly loved by her sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and the McIntyre and Wilson families.

Seamus Reilly, 63 Bun Road, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh. Died Monday 9th February 2026, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Nora and their baby son who died in infancy. Loving father to Marion, Sean, Geraldine Connor (David) and Brian. A special granda to Lucy. Seamus was predeceased by his brother Patrick and by his sisters Mary, Eileen and Teresa. Seamus will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA today, Tuesday from 5pm until 8pm and again tomorrow from 3pm until 7pm. Removal from his late residence on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Seamus will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, son-in-law, granddaughter, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. Seamus’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler

GUNN née Cassidy – 9th February 2026, peacefully at the Cancer Centre, Belfast City Hospital, and late of 40 Bog Road, Florencecourt. Pamela Patricia Ann (Pam) BEM, devoted wife of the late Joe, dearly loved mother of Graham (Sarah), Kim, Dale, Grant and Hayley (Kalem), and a much-loved granny to Sam, Jack, Freddie and Faolán. A dear sister of Eddie, Elizabeth, Kathleen and Michelle, and a cherished aunt to her nieces and nephews. Friends and neighbours are welcome on Tuesday 10th February at her late home, 40 Bog Road, Florencecourt, for a walk-through wake between 4.00pm and 8.00pm. House strictly private at all other times, please. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Pam will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Wednesday 11th February at 3.00pm, followed by burial in Inishmacsaint Parish Churchyard. (Pam has requested that those attending the funeral wear something blue or purple.) Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Friends of the Cancer Centre. Cheques should be made payable to Friends of the Cancer Centre and sent to W. T. Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Pam will be lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

Joyce McGinn, New Malden, Surrey (formerly of Drumcore Hill, Cornagrade, Enniskillen), 12th November 2025, peacefully, after a short illness. Joyce, a very dear sister of the late Dessie, Joan and Kenneth, and daughter of the late Patrick and Florrie McGinn. With love and remembrance an interment of Joyce’s ashes will take place on Saturday 14th February 2026 at 12.30pm in Breandrum Cemetery, Enniskillen. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Joyce will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by all her loving family circle, friends and neighbours of many years. Joyce, “May you rest in eternal peace, until we meet again.”

BEARE, February 8, 2026 peacefully at County Care Home, Enniskillen. Rosalean Collete, beloved wife of Bobby, 41 Letter Road, Aghnablaney, Kesh, Co Fermanagh. Dear mother of Michael, Gillian & Sarah and grandmother of Noa, Meo & Fiadh. Funeral leaving her late home on Thursday at 1.00pm for service in Muckross Parish Church, Letter at 1.30pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer’s Society c/o FG McFarland & Sons, Funeral Directors, 49 Letterboy Rd, Kesh, Co Fermanagh BT93 0DF (please make cheques payable to Alzheimer’s Society). Friends welcome at the family home on Wednesday between 4.00pm and 8.00pm.