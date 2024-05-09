Carter mixes with Robbie Williams’ iconic producer

FERMANAGH Country music star Nathan Carter said he was very proud to spend a ‘great couple of days’ with one of England’s most distinguished songwriters and producers.

The Liverpudlian, who lives in Bellanaleck, recently took to social media where he posted a picture alongside legendary music producer Guy Chambers in London.

“[I] had a great couple of days in London writing and recording with the hit maker himself Guy Chambers. I can’t wait to get back,” said Carter from Kensington in London.

Chambers (61) is one of the top producers in Europe. He rose to prominence after he played a key role in the growth and development of pop icon Robbie Williams’ career.

From Hammersmith in London, Chambers has written a number of top tracks for the English singer, including his hit song ‘Angels’, along with ‘Millennium’, ‘Rock DJ’ and ‘Let Me Entertain You’.

Aside from producing music for the former ‘Take That’ singer, Chambers has joined Williams at some of his biggest tours across Europe.

The collaboration with Chamber is another major step in the music career of Carter, who’s in the middle of a major tour of the UK.

Next week, on Thursday, May 16, the Liverpudlian is set to perform locally at a major fundraising gig at the Lough Erne Resort, on the outskirts of Enniskillen.

A huge crowd is expected to turn out to the Fermanagh resort for the music event, which is aiming to raise money and funds for the UK-based ‘Cash for Kids Concert’.

“Our mission is to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in our communities who are affected by poverty, illness, neglect or have additional needs,” said a ‘Cash for Kids’ spokesperson.

“We believe that all children should be able to express their individuality, achieve their potential and live life to the full.

“We work with grass-roots organisations that aim to make a difference to young lives, directly supporting families who often have nowhere else to go.”

Last year, ‘Cash for Kids’ revealed that they supported 583,957 children and young people in need across the UK. They raised a staggering £23.69 million in 2023.