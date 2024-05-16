Fermanagh singer Sean Magee releases his new single

FERMANAGH multi-instrumentalist Sean Magee has taken another major step in his music career by releasing his third single.

The Enniskillen talent, who is a former Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann champion, recently dropped his new track ‘Ballyconnell Fair’ to the delight of his ever-growing fan base.

The song, which is centred around the rural countryside and townlands on the Fermanagh border, has gone down a treat with local fans of the popular singer and musician.

It’s been a busy time of late for the Enniskillen man, who took a major step forward in his career, when he released his cover of a Christy Moore classic in 2023.

Magee launched his own version of Moore’s ‘Tippin’ it up to Nancy’ and his song soared through the charts, hitting over one million streams on music streaming service Spotify.

“I am absolutely buzzing and can’t believe so many people have listened to ‘Tippin it up to Nancy’ on Spotify,” said Magee, following official confirmation from Spotify.

Following the release of his latest song, Magee’s recently confirmed that he’s going to be headlining a number of gigs in some of the top venues in the North.

The Enniskillen talent will be taking centre stage at The Armagh City Hotel on Friday, May 24, for what’s expected to be a sold-out gig.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition