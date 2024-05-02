Fermanagh singer Jake Carter’s album is a big hit

RELEASE… Jake Carter’s new album has been a big hit with music fans.

AFTER releasing his debut album, Fermanagh singer Jake Carter has said his music career is on a ‘crazy rollercoaster’.

The Liverpudlian singer recently took a major step in his career by releasing a five-track album, titled ‘Point of You’.

Carter’s new album has gone down a treat with music fans from across the island and the adopted Fermanagh singer is hoping to build on his newfound success.

“I’ve had these tracks for years and years,” Carter told RTE, “a lot of them were written during lockdown but it was hard to release music at that stage because you couldn’t get out and tour with it and promote it.

“It’s great to have new music out. I do other things like acting and TV, but music is my main passion.

“I love gigging and this album is a bit like re-starting for me after Covid and showing people what kind of music I can do,” added the Liverpool singer.

Carter has been in big demand throughout the country and he recently teamed up with his older brother Nathan for a fundraising concert at the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum in Enniskillen.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ winner originally set out on the Country music trail, but he soon changed his style to the pop genre.

“I was always much more into pop music,” the Liverpool singer told RTE.

“My Mam used to run a parish centre and they would get the showbands in and that was what Nathan was exposed to.

“She had moved on from that by the time I was a teenager, so my influences were very much pop bands.”

Aside from his expanding music career, Carter has also teamed up with his partner, professional dancer Karen Byrne, to run their own theatre school.

“Karen [Byrne] has three different studios and then there’s a music room,” said Carter.

“Throughout the week, there could be Irish dancers in, auditions going on, bands practicing. It’s a real hub for the arts.

“Some kids don’t love school and that’s ok. This is like their little escape and it’s so good for them.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition