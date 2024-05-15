+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh Darkness into Light walk/run
Ladies from M/S Fitness

Fermanagh Darkness into Light walk/run

Posted: 3:57 pm May 15, 2024

On Saturday 11 May people from all across Fermanagh gathered and took to the roads around Lisnaskea in the early hours of Saturday morning for the annual Darkness into Light walk, symbolising the journey from despair to hope.

Related posts:

Fermanagh Flashback Friday COLUMN: Michael Hand- Retirement is overrated Sean Khan releases folk album
Posted: 3:57 pm May 15, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA