Nathan Carter ready for Fermanagh concert

THE Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen is set to be sold-out tomorrow night [Thursday] when Fermanagh Country music star Nathan Carter leads a major gig for charity.

A huge crowd is expected to turn out to the Fermanagh hotel for the event, which is aiming to raise money for the ‘Cash for Kids’ organisation.

‘Cash for Kids’ supports disadvantaged children and young people in the North and throughout the UK.

Downtown Radio presenters Gary Myles and Glen Pavis are set to the host the event, which includes a four-course food experience, before Carter takes to the stage.

The Lough Erne Resort is looking forward to hosting the ‘Cash for Kids’ concert tomorrow night.

“As well as a music spectacular, guests will be able to get a unique insight into the man described as the hottest property in the Irish Country music scene [Nathan Carter],” they said.

“This one-off, intimate event will treat guests to a sumptuous four-course fine food experience and a special Nathan Carter show with his live band that will include a question-and-answer session.”

In 2023, registered organisation ‘Cash for Kids’ supported 583,957 children and young people in need across the UK. They raised a staggering £23.69 million last year.

Carter’s the latest Country music star to pledge his support for the organisation, with Fermanagh singer Lisa McHugh teaming up with Downtown Radio last year to launch a Christmas single.

“Our mission is to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in our communities who are affected by poverty, illness, neglect or have additional needs,” said a ‘Cash for Kids’ spokesperson.

“We believe that all children should be able to express their individuality, achieve their potential and live life to the full.

“We work with grass-roots organisations that aim to make a difference to young lives, directly supporting families who often have nowhere else to go.”

