Murley Silver Band enjoy centenary celebrations

MURLEY Silver Band is celebrating 100 years of sweet music and the band has a year packed full of celebrations to mark the special occasion.

The championship section brass band based in Fivemiletown, was established in 1924 taking its name from the town land of Murley where most of the original members lived.

The 1960’s saw the band develop its player base and since that time they have enjoyed entertaining audiences with performances at concerts, contests, marching events, and various community and council engagements.

Throughout the years the band has travelled all over the world to compete in various competitions and tattoos.

Noel Trimble, the band’s Sergeant, has been part of the band for most of his life and is thankful for the band for such opportunities.

“I have been in the band 48 year, My dad and sister were in the band and when you are in it is very hard to get out but I do love it, the music side attracts me, I have travelled all over the world playing music, I have been very fortunate and with Murley band I’ve been to France, and the Glasgow and Belfast tattoo.

Linda Emerson has been listening to Murley since she was a child and always had a dream to be a part of the band.

“I have loads of favourite memories in the band, even from when I was very young, I used to go down to the parochial hall at Christmas and Santa would come and hear the band playing it was so exciting, hairs would be standing on the back of your neck and I always wanted to be in the band,” she said.

For Linda the band is like family and gives her a place to go to let go of any worries.

“We are always this cliche of saying we are a family band but we defiantly are, you could go to band feeling rubbish and walk through the door, sit down, start to play, and come out feeling much better, and even if you come out feeling rubbish, you know you are being supported, there is people there to talk to you, everyone is equal,” she explained.

One of the younger members in the band is Katie Bloomfield who looks forward to continuing to play with Murley Band well into the future.

“Murley band for me has a real strong family connection, my mum and dad are both in the band, my brother and sister are in the band and my auntie and uncle.

“It’s just a really big part of my life and has been for a long time, for over a decade, and i’m sure will be for many years into the future, its a great organisation to be a part of and I really enjoy it,” she said.

To keep up to date with any centenary events which the band will be taking part in, you can find them on the Murley Band website or Facebook page.