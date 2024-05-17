Fermanagh band The Tumbling Paddies tease new music

FANS of The Tumbling Paddies have been left excited after some of the bands members posted a photo teasing that some new music could be on the way.

Gareth Maguire, the lead singer of the Fermanagh band, was snapped alongside percussionist John McCann and guitarist Ciarán Owens, with the caption ‘doing something cool in our home studio’.

It’s led fans to believe that The Tumbling Paddies are in the progress of making new music.

The six-man band, which has grown to be one of the hottest properties on the local music scene, took a major step in their music career by releasing a new album ‘The Journey So Far’.

The album went down a treat with their ever-growing fan base, with ‘The Journey So Far’ spending 31 consecutive weeks in the top 10 of the Irish Independent Charts, according to governing body IMRO.

Speaking to the Herald prior to the release of their live album, percussionist with The Tumbling Paddies, John McCann, was excited by the production.

“We have been working very hard on this album and we’re looking forward to seeing how it will go down with the fans,” the Coa drummer said.

“We feel very lucky that everywhere we go and everywhere we play, we’re greeted by so many fans and we’re very thankful always for the support that we receive.”

The Tumbling Paddies are in big demand. They’ve recently been confirmed as one of the main acts when the Donegal Rally takes centre stage on Friday, June 21.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition