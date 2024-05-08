Fermanagh singer John Farry returns to the studio

NEW TUNES,,, Garrison singer John Farry is in the process of writing new music.

TWENTY-SEVEN years after he penned one of Ireland’s top Eurovision songs, Fermanagh singer and music guru John Farry has returned to the recording studio.

The 65-year-old from Garrison is widely regarded as one of the top music songwriters and promoters on the island, having played a key role in the success of Country music star Nathan Carter.

Earlier this year, the pair confirmed their split after 14 years.

It now seems that Farry is set to pursue his solo career in the industry, having previously said he was keen for ‘some other opportunities’.

The Fermanagh singer recently took to social media, posting a picture of himself in a music recording studio, with the caption ‘New tunes’.

In the early days, Farry rose to prominence after he played in a number of Country music bands, including ‘Amarillo’ and ‘Tennessee Sunshine’ as a guitarist and vocalist.

He later went on to pursue a solo career, where he penned the track ‘Mysterious Woman’. The song was performed by Marc Roberts on behalf of Ireland at the 1997 Eurovision Song Contest.

After teaming up with Liverpool singer Nathan Carter in 2010, Farry was central to his music success. After stepping away from his role as manager, he was full of praise for the Country music star.

“I am proud to say that I discovered Nathan Carter,” the Garrison man said in a statement to the Herald.

“I believe that I am leaving the management post now in a good place, knowing that Nathan is at the very top of the tree in his genre in the Irish entertainment world.

“I wish Nathan and the band every success in the future and I have no doubt that his career will continue to develop further in the years ahead.”

