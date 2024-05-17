Carter confirmed as Lough Erne ambassador

COUNTRY music star Nathan Carter has said he’s ‘really looking forward’ to his new chapter as brand ambassador at one of Fermanagh’s top hotels.

The Liverpudlian, who lives in Bellanaleck, has recently been confirmed as the first official brand ambassador at the award-winning Lough Erne Resort.

The Country music star said he was looking forward to entering into the ‘exciting partnership’ with the Fermanagh hotel.

“Many will know that I have been a huge fan of Lough Erne Resort for a long time,” said 33-year-old Mr Carter.

“It’s a unique luxury location, nestled on its own private peninsula, where guests can enjoy the world-renowned Fermanagh welcome, fantastic golf, world-class food, and the most amazing spa.

“I’m really looking forward to spending more time with the great team there,” added the Country music singer.

General Manager at the Lough Erne Resort, which hosted the G8 Summit in 2013, is excited by the new partnership with the leading Country music star.

“Nathan [Carter] is well known to so many in the Fermanagh region, but is a massive international artist,” said the Lough Erne Resort General Manager, Gareth Byrne.

“We’re thrilled he has agreed to support us in sharing everything that’s great about this wonderful resort.

“Nathan is a former owner of one of the private residences within the resort and has been a regular visitor for many years, enjoying our golf, spa and dining facilities with friends and family, so this is a natural fit.”

TRU Hotels and Resorts, which serves as the operators of the Lough Erne Resort, is hoping that the new partnership will benefit the Fermanagh hotel.

“We’re very much looking forward to working closely with Nathan [Carter] and benefiting from his support of our brand,” said TRU Hotels and Resorts.

“It’s particularly fitting that he has a genuine affection for the resort and we know many of our staff are big fans of his music.”

The Country star recently performed at the Lough Erne Resort, as part of a major concert to raise money for ‘Cash for Kids NI’.