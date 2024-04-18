Weekend call out for RNLI crew

ENNISKILLEN’S RNLI crew was in action at the weekend, coming to the aid of a stricken fishing vessel on the lower lough.

The call out came as the volunteer life-savers prepare for their annual fundraising drive in the coming weeks.

On Saturday, April 13, Enniskillen RNLI launched its inshore lifeboat, the John and Jean Lewis, at 10.30am in response to a request from the Belfast Coastguard regarding a fishing boat adrift close to Horse Island near Kesh.

The boat, helmed by Stephen Ingram and with three crew on board, carried out a search of the area, including the Kesh river, Hayes’ marina, and Muckross Bay. The crew established the boat had managed to make its way back to shore prior to the arrival of the crew.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Ingram commended the member of the public who had made the call to the coastguard, stating “that is always the right thing to do.”

“We would always much rather launch and find that all is safe and well than not launch at all,” he said.

The call out came after figures released last year showed Enniskillen RNLI – which is one of two RNLI crews in Fermanagh, the other covering the upper lough from Carrybridge – was launched 17 times last year.

The pubic is being called on to support the RNLI’s annual ‘Mayday’ initiative, which asks the local community to take part in the ‘Mayday Mile’, covering a mile a day for the month of May.

All month raised helps keep the life-saving charity, which relies on public donation, afloat, covering the cost of training and equipment to keep the volunteers safe as they save others.

“Summer is the busiest time of year for the RNLI, with thousands of people at risk of getting into danger by the water,” said Enniskillen volunteer lifeboat operations manager, Gary Jones.

“Having recently marked the RNLI’s 200th anniversary, we’re putting out our call for help to raise the funds which will help keep our lifesaving service going today and into the future.

“As a charity we rely on the generosity of the public to take part in events like the Mayday Mile and raise the funds that allow us to be there when we’re needed most.”

The Mayday fundraiser begins on May 1, and will be running across Ireland and the UK.

Before that, though, Enniskillen RNLI is holding a separate fundraiser in Enniskillen on Monday, April 29.

Beginning at 7pm at Enniskillen RNLI Station, local celebrity chef Glen Wheeler will be holding a culinary masterclass.

Tickets are £15 and can be purchased by calling Paul on 07815843647, Zara on 07388530023 or Sam 07814338301 or via Eventbrite

