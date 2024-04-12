Excitement at plans for new development in Fermanagh

PROPOSAL… A new walking trail is going to be developed around Lough Meenameen and Lough Achork.

EXCITING plans are in store for Derrygonnelly, with a potential multi-million pound development of Lough Navar Forest in the works.

Stretching over 2,600 hectares and running up through the renowned Magho cliffs, Lough Navar Forest is a popular tourist attraction with its many walks a popular stop-off to the county.

The Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark has been working with the Derrygonnelly and District Community Partnership on the new project which will transform the scenic area.

Councillor Anthony Feely, pictured below, who represents the Erne West constituency in Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, has welcomed the new proposal.

“I welcome the news about the new development project at Lough Navar Forest,” said Mr Feely, who serves as Chairman of the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark Development Committee.

“I think that this will be a major boost to the local community and also to the many tourists to the county as well. It’s certainly a very positive step forward in the right direction.”

In the proposed plan, Phase 2, attention will turn to the development of a state-of-the-art Parabaun Lough Visitor Centre.

The site will provide parking facilities for up to 39 cars, as well as parking facilities for coaches, which will be attractive to bus tours and tourists to the county. There’ll also be a coffee van positioned at the centre.

The Parabaun Lough Visitor Centre will provide trail access to Lough Navar Forest, as well as a good access site to the Magho Cliff Viewpoint.

