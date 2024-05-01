+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineHerald honours St Aidan’s double Ulster winners
The Fermanagh Herald honoured double Ulster champions St Aidan's High School Derrylin with a commemorative poster. Pictured (left to right) Katrina Brennan, Fermanagh Herald Sports Editor, Dan O'Connor, Alex McCaffrey, Ryan Ray, Ray Sanderson, Fermanagh Herald Editor, Jason McCaffrey, Pat McTeggart, St Aidan's Principal, Daire Donegan, Tomás Cathcart, Ciaran Shannon and Richie O'Callaghan, Coach.

Herald honours St Aidan’s double Ulster winners

Posted: 3:03 pm May 1, 2024

THE Fermanagh Herald paid a special visit to St Aidan’s High School Derrylin today (Wednesday) to present the school with commemorative posters of the McCormack Cup and McEvoy Cup Ulster Schools’ winning teams.

Fermanagh Herald, Editor, Ray Sanderson was pleased to acknowledge the team players, management and the entire St Aidan’s High School community on their unique success.

“The Herald was delighted to honour St Aidan’s High School with commemorative posters in recognition of their unique double achievement in Ulster Schools’ GAA,” he said.

Advertisement

Check out today’s paper and our online edition for full reports, reaction and more photos from the McEvoy Cup Final.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition

Related posts:

St Kevin’s College pupils are heading to Africa Holy Trinity wins best preschool award New principal for Fermanagh school

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:03 pm May 1, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA