Herald honours St Aidan’s double Ulster winners

The Fermanagh Herald honoured double Ulster champions St Aidan's High School Derrylin with a commemorative poster. Pictured (left to right) Katrina Brennan, Fermanagh Herald Sports Editor, Dan O'Connor, Alex McCaffrey, Ryan Ray, Ray Sanderson, Fermanagh Herald Editor, Jason McCaffrey, Pat McTeggart, St Aidan's Principal, Daire Donegan, Tomás Cathcart, Ciaran Shannon and Richie O'Callaghan, Coach.

THE Fermanagh Herald paid a special visit to St Aidan’s High School Derrylin today (Wednesday) to present the school with commemorative posters of the McCormack Cup and McEvoy Cup Ulster Schools’ winning teams.

Fermanagh Herald, Editor, Ray Sanderson was pleased to acknowledge the team players, management and the entire St Aidan’s High School community on their unique success.

“The Herald was delighted to honour St Aidan’s High School with commemorative posters in recognition of their unique double achievement in Ulster Schools’ GAA,” he said.

