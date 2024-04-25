The Big BIG Fermanagh Litter Pick kicks off

FERMANAGH is getting a big, big spring clean on water and land.

Following on from the success of last year, on Friday and Saturday, The Big BIG Fermanagh Litter Pick is taking place across the whole county.

Last year, 500 people signed up to take on the clean, but this year over 1,300 have signed up to get the litter pickers out and clean up the place they call home.

As part of the event, Lough Erne Landscape Partnership are working closely with local providers, Blue Green Yonder and Erne Paddlers, to send local volunteers onto the water to help collect litter.

They will be on the water on Saturday April 27, from 10am to 12pm.

Erne Paddlers will tend to the area by Erneside and Blue Green Yonder will clean up the waterway around the castle, and in the water by South West College.

Last year multiple trolleys, around 20 bags of litter and a wheelie bin was collected within a two-hour period.

Unfortunately Lough Erne has been home to unwelcome plastics and other forms of litter which threatens our local wildlife.

Lough Erne Landscape Partnership hope that working with the local community they can ensure that people recognise the importance of disposing of rubbish in the correct way in order to protect and preserve the natural heritage of the area.

Not only does litter picking keep our county tidy, it is also important for protecting local wildlife.

The litter pick is made possible with funding and partnership from the national lottery heritage fund, fermanaware and Fermanagh and Omagh district council.

