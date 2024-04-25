+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineThe Big BIG Fermanagh Litter Pick kicks off
Lough Erne Landscape Partnership, along with Erne Paddlers and Blue Green Yonder, are leading the 2024 Big Big Fermanagh Litter Pick.

The Big BIG Fermanagh Litter Pick kicks off

Posted: 11:39 am April 25, 2024
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH is getting a big, big spring clean on water and land.
Following on from the success of last year, on Friday and Saturday, The Big BIG Fermanagh Litter Pick is taking place across the whole county.
Last year, 500 people signed up to take on the clean, but this year over 1,300 have signed up to get the litter pickers out and clean up the place they call home.
As part of the event, Lough Erne Landscape Partnership are working closely with local providers, Blue Green Yonder and Erne Paddlers, to send local volunteers onto the water to help collect litter.
They will be on the water on Saturday April 27, from 10am to 12pm.
Erne Paddlers will tend to the area by Erneside and Blue Green Yonder will clean up the waterway around the castle, and in the water by South West College.
Last year multiple trolleys, around 20 bags of litter and a wheelie bin was collected within a two-hour period.
Unfortunately Lough Erne has been home to unwelcome plastics and other forms of litter which threatens our local wildlife.
Lough Erne Landscape Partnership hope that working with the local community they can ensure that people recognise the importance of disposing of rubbish in the correct way in order to protect and preserve the natural heritage of the area.
Not only does litter picking keep our county tidy, it is also important for protecting local wildlife.
The litter pick is made possible with funding and partnership from the national lottery heritage fund, fermanaware and Fermanagh and Omagh district council.

Related posts:

WATCH: Aliens on Lough Erne! Fermanagh star Carter ‘proud’ of new album Petrol prices cheaper in North than Republic… for now

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:39 am April 25, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA