+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineWATCH: Aliens on Lough Erne!
Fermanagh and Omagh Council and the Lough Erne Landscape Patrnership are working to rid the lough of alien species.

WATCH: Aliens on Lough Erne!

Posted: 1:00 pm March 25, 2024

FERMANAGH and Omagh Council and the Lough Erne Landscape Partnership have celebrated the end of the their joint ‘Aliens on the Lough’ project with the launch of a ‘Guide to Invasive Species’ video.

The video, which you can watch below, outlines the work of the project and helps viewers identify the types of invasive plants causing havoc with the lough’s ecosystem.

Chairman Cllr Thomas O’Reilly said the Council was committee to tackling the issue.

Advertisement

“Although this project draws to a close, work will continue to be undertaken to address the ongoing threat of invasive species to our native biodiversity,” he said.

“It is important that we all take steps to protect, enhance and restore biodiversity as it is fundamental to both planet and people. Through projects such as Aliens on the Lough we can continue to raise awareness and knowledge to achieve this.”

An invasive alien species (IAS) is categorised as any non-native animal or plant which can spread and cause damage to local biodiversity, the economy and health.

The Council’s Invasive Species project, which was supported by the Lough Erne Landscape Partnership through funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, achieved a number of successes since it started in 2019 including the delivery of Lantra accredited training on Invasive Species to over 50 people, awareness raising and engagement to over 500 people, production of over 17,000 invasive species guides which are distributed at events and workshops and direct control of Invasive Species at 8 sites in the Lough Erne area.

 

 

Advertisement

To read more on this story see next week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Coná and Shea take the plunge with new Cold Water Club Lakelanders complain to Council about Forum plans Fermanagh RNLI crew to feature on hit TV show

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 1:00 pm March 25, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA