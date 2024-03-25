WATCH: Aliens on Lough Erne!

Fermanagh and Omagh Council and the Lough Erne Landscape Patrnership are working to rid the lough of alien species.

FERMANAGH and Omagh Council and the Lough Erne Landscape Partnership have celebrated the end of the their joint ‘Aliens on the Lough’ project with the launch of a ‘Guide to Invasive Species’ video.

The video, which you can watch below, outlines the work of the project and helps viewers identify the types of invasive plants causing havoc with the lough’s ecosystem.

Chairman Cllr Thomas O’Reilly said the Council was committee to tackling the issue.

“Although this project draws to a close, work will continue to be undertaken to address the ongoing threat of invasive species to our native biodiversity,” he said.

“It is important that we all take steps to protect, enhance and restore biodiversity as it is fundamental to both planet and people. Through projects such as Aliens on the Lough we can continue to raise awareness and knowledge to achieve this.”

An invasive alien species (IAS) is categorised as any non-native animal or plant which can spread and cause damage to local biodiversity, the economy and health.

The Council’s Invasive Species project, which was supported by the Lough Erne Landscape Partnership through funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, achieved a number of successes since it started in 2019 including the delivery of Lantra accredited training on Invasive Species to over 50 people, awareness raising and engagement to over 500 people, production of over 17,000 invasive species guides which are distributed at events and workshops and direct control of Invasive Species at 8 sites in the Lough Erne area.

