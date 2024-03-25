Fermanagh RNLI crew to feature on hit TV show

THE FERMANAGH life-saving crew from Carrybridge RNLI to feature in popular documentary series as Saving Lives at Sea returns to the screen.

As the RNLI marks 200 years of lifesaving, the volunteer lifeboat crew at Carrybridge are set to take to television screens on Tuesday 2 April at 8pm, as they feature in the ninth series of popular TV show Saving Lives at Sea on BBC Two and iPlayer.

The new series comes in the wake of an incredible milestone for the RNLI, as the charity marked two centuries of lifesaving on 4 March 2024. It began with a special first episode, guest presented by long-time RNLI supporter Dermot O’Leary, taking a closer look at RNLI crews’ involvement in the Second World War.

Nine further episodes in the series return the focus to the lifesaving work of today’s lifeboat crews and lifeguards, featuring footage captured on helmet and boat cameras including Carrybridge RNLI. Viewers will be able to watch dramatic rescues as they unfold through the eyes of RNLI lifesavers, as well as meeting the people behind the pagers and hearing from the rescuees and their families who, thanks to the RNLI, are here to tell the tale.

This forthcoming episode, on Tuesday 2 April, sees Carrybridge RNLI come to the rescue of three French fisherman after their vessel suffered mechanical difficulties before they were washed onto a rocky shore on an island. Due to Force 5 winds mixed with squally showers the crew were unable to approach the casualties from the side of the island they were on. This alongside rescue stories from their colleagues at other stations will also be featured.

Saving Lives at Sea is broadcast at 8pm on Tuesdays on BBC Two and iPlayer.