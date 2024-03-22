New General Manager at Lough Erne Resort

THE new General Manager at the Lough Erne Resort has said he’s ‘immensely proud’ following his appointment at the Enniskillen hotel.

For over 25 years, Down man Gareth Byrne has been involved in the hospitality industry, working in some of the North’s top hotels, including The Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast.

He replaces Joanne Walsh, who stepped down as General Manager of the Lough Erne Resort in February 2023, after three years at the helm.

Mr Byrne, who also worked at London’s high-end hotel, The Kensington, is looking forward to his new role at the five-star Fermanagh hotel.

“I have been a genuine admirer of the [Lough Erne] resort for many years and I have always loved spending time in the Fermanagh Lakelands,” he said.

“I am immensely proud to have taken up this leading position at a time when the resort is graced with stunning new interiors and a host of exciting opportunities ahead.”

Mr Byrne’s appointment comes at a changing time for the Lough Erne Resort, which recently completed a major redevelopment project.

The Fermanagh hotel has made significant upgrades to 53 rooms and plans are also in place to revamp the 25 lodges, with a completing deadline of May 2024.

The new General Manager at the Lough Erne Resort is looking forward to the new era at the Lough Shore Road-based hotel.

“We have a fantastic team here at Lough Erne Resort and I will be working closely with them on a range of new initiatives to further enhance our guest experiences as we continue to build on our reputation as a destination where guests can enjoy world class hospitality with the finest of Fermanagh welcomes,” he added.

