Prayers continue for councillor in SWAH ICU

THE FAMILY of Cllr Garbhán McPhillips, who is currently very ill in hospital, have thanked both the local community and the staff at the SWAH for their immense support and care over recent days.

Cllr McPhillips, who is from Newtownbutler and lives in Lisnaskea, was taken into hospital on Monday after falling ill with meningitis. The father-of-two’s family have urged the public to be alert to the signs of the condition, so they can get help as quickly as possible.

Speaking to the Herald yesterday (Tuesday), his father Richie said Cllr McPhillips had had a restful night on Monday, and “please God he’ll make good progress over the next few days.”

The former SDLP MLA said the McPhillips family had been comforted by the support they had been receiving from the community since news emerged of his son’s illness.

“We would really like thank all the people who have been so kind with their prayers and their candles and their messages, to all the family,” said Mr McPhillips, adding the response of the community was testament to the regard Cllr McPhillips is held in.

“We know he has that personality, he is very well liked, but it’s only in times like this you really know how good people are.”

Mr McPhillips said the family were also keen to thank the staff at the SWAH “for their fantastic help and the fantastic treatment he has been getting.”

“There’s no doubt about it, they pulled out all the stops for him when Claire brought him in yesterday morning,” said Mr McPhillips, who praised his daughter-in-law for her quick actions when Cllr McPhillips became unwell.

“We also want to get the message across that people should not take things lightly when illness calls,” he continued.

“Get help as quickly as possible because that’s the one thing that I think in Garbhan’s situation, Claire getting him in yesterday morning.”

Mr McPhillips said Cllr McPhillips and his family had been in Donegal for the weekend, and began feeling unwell as they made their way home on Sunday.

An avid Manchester United fan, Cllr McPhillips went straight to bed rather than watching he FA Cup semi-final.

Getting gradually worse that evening, Cllr McPhillips – who was suffering from a temperature, rash, and sickness – told his wife Claire he suspected he may have meningitis. He then became confused, and suffered trouble with his vision and speech.

Mr McPhillips said it was important the public knew to look out for the signs of meningitis so they can get help as quickly as possible.

“He was taken in [to hospital] straight away,” he said. “Thanks be to God, he’s there since, and please God, recovering.

“Thanks to the fast action of Claire to get him in, and the staff to act as quickly as they did, has him on the right track.

“It will be a few days before he’s back on his feet.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007