Vital older people’s service not available at SWAH

The OPALS service is currently not available at the SWAH.

THE NI Ambulance Service (NIAS) has been informed that a vital older people’s health service – which is designed to reduce hospital stays, thus freeing up much-needed beds – is currently not available at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).



Last week, when contacted about the status of the service by the ‘Herald, the Western Trust stated the Older Person’s Assessment and Liaison Service (OPALS) at the Enniskillen hospital was experiencing staffing challenges, but had not been removed.

However, advice now issued to local NIAS staff stated the service is not currently available in the local area.

Advertisement

OPALS is aimed at facilitating the safe discharge of newly-admitted older patients from hospital. It covers a range of disciplines and involves a comprehensive geriatric assessment for older people over 75. It also involves hospital rehabilitation and other avenues of care.

Over all, the service helps prevent older people remaining in hospital longer than they have to, thus keeping more beds free.

In advice issued to staff yesterday (Tuesday, April 16), NIAS said that it had been informed, “with immediate effect” that the OPALS team responsible for falls referrals to the SWAH was experiencing “significant staffing challenges with no-one available to triage or respond to referrals at this time.”

The advice stated the service was not available in the BT74, BT92, BT93, BT94, BT76, BT78 and BT79 areas, but noted those living in the Omagh postcodes may be willing to attend appointments in the northern sector of the Trust.

In December past, the family of a local patient who had suffered a fall told the ‘Herald they had been told by staff at the SWAH ED that OPALS had been stopped at the hospital.

At the time the Trust denied this, stating OPALS had not been suspended at the SWAH and was still running five days a week from Monday to Friday.

The ‘Herald was again informed the service was not available to patients more recently.

Advertisement

When contacted again last week on the matter, the Trust stated once again the service was still in operation at the SWAH, but added it was experiencing staffing challenges.

“The OPALS service has been operational in the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) and has continued to operate clinics,” said a Trust spokesman.

“There has been a number of staff who have left their posts and this has led to recruitment challenges.

“Due to competing service demands, the Trust will undertake an internal consultation process regarding this service and will maximise security of employment should staffing changes be required.”