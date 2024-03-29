SWAH ‘compassion cart’ in memory of Kinawley woman

A KINAWLEY family has donated a specially designed tea trolly to Ward 6 at the South West Acute Hospital in memory of their late mother.

In November 2022, the Kinawley and wider Fermanagh community was left saddened following the death of Philomena McBarron, who passed away following a battle with illness.

Her children, Liam and Noelle, recently presented ‘Philomena’s Compassion Cart’ to the team at Ward 6 the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

“When our mum was in end-of-life care, we did not want to leave her, nor impose on the staff,” said the McBarron family, at the presentation of ‘Philomena’s Compassion Cart’.

“When people visited our home no one ever left without a cup of tea and a chocolate biscuit. We thought it would be fitting to provide this facility to those families with a loved one in end-of-life care in her memory, so you can have that cup of tea or biscuit and be able to spend precious time with them and not have to leave for refreshments.

“We then ask families to consider paying forward to assist in replenishing the cart at a later date by dropping in some items in memory of their loved one. May every blessing be on you and your loved one.”

