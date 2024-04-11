Majority of Enniskillen BT/EE staff do not want to leav

POLITICAL SUPPORT... Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLAs Jemma Dolan, Áine Murphy and Deborah Erskine, and Fermanagh and Omagh District Counciillor Eddie Roofe show their support for the beleagured BT/EE workers. Pics: Paul Jackman.

With a major protest planned for Enniskillen tomorrow (Saturday), a survey has shown majority of BT/EE staff – a total of 86 percent – have said they don’t want to leave their positions at the contact centre, with many feeling they are being “hounded out of their jobs.”

In February staff at the centre, which employs 300 people from across the local area, were informed BT was planning on closing the site later in the year, with workers offered voluntary leaver packages. This has prompted a huge campaign to save the hundreds of jobs, led by the Communication Workers Union (CWU), who are organising this weekend’s demonstration which begins tomorrow at 12.30pm.

At the a recent CWU meeting on the issue, local Cllr Eddie Roofe offered to carry out a survey of staff feelings on the issue.

“It was clear that those present wanted more information. This was designed to provide staff with a clearer picture of how their own colleagues felt, whilst allowing all staff to remain anonymous.” said Cllr Roofe, who said there had been a huge response to the survey.

“The results were quite stark,” he continued. “With more than half of the 300 staff responding in under 24 hours, 86 percent do not want to leave BT/EE, with percent believing that the process has been designed to place undue pressure on staff to sign the voluntary paid leaver (VPL) scheme.

“On top of this, only a mere 25 percent of those who have or are likely to sign the VPL want to leave the company. A further 70 percent of this cohort have felt pressured to sign due to a lack of information from BT/EE.”

Cllr Roofe added, “The survey has made it clear that loyal staff are being hounded out of their jobs through fear and a deliberate absence of information.

“It is beyond disappointing that a company the size of BT/EE has allowed this to happen to a team of workers who have served them so well.

“The workers continue to have the full support of all elected officials and we in turn will continue to push BT/EE to find a solution that allows the facility to remain active in Enniskillen.”