Enniskillen protest planned to save BT/EE jobs

There will be a protest at the Diamond in Enniskillen this weekend calling for 300 BT/EE jobs to be saved.

A RALLYING cry has been made to the people of Fermanagh and its businesses to show their support for the 300 workers at the EE (formally BT) site in Enniskillen whose jobs are at risk.

On Saturday, a ‘Save Our Site’ public rally organised by the NI Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) will take place at the Diamond, Enniskillen in support of the EE workers. Supporters will assemble at 12.30pm, with speeches starting at 1pm. Speakers will include ICTU Assistant General Secretary, Gerry Murphy, and special guests.

The NI CWU launched the ‘Save Our Site’ campaign last month to prevent the loss of the much-needed jobs and livelihoods in the county.

Saturday’s rally is the latest move in the fight to save these jobs, and the NI CWU’s Regional Secretary Erin Massey implored the people of Enniskillen, and the town’s business establishments, to show solidarity with the workers.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0