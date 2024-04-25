Hope fades for return of Enniskillen fireworks

A LOCAL councillor’s attempt to reignite the call to bring back Halloween fireworks in both Omagh and Enniskillen quickly had cold water poured on it.

At a recent meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh Council, Ulster Unionist Mark Ovens proposed that the popular displays be reinstated.

Cllr Ovens said, “Last July, I asked for the Halloween fireworks to be reinstated and, at the following October meeting, we were told there wasn’t time.

“That subsequently transpired to be inaccurate information or advice as per documentation I received after that. I’m not going to rehearse the argument, but I sum it up by stating more and more people are questioning the decision.

“The towns of Omagh and Enniskillen are highly popular. It’s what people would like to see. I know it might not necessarily be one of our statutory duties, but when council decides it shouldn’t fund fireworks, that position needs to be justified by other parties. As far as I’m concerned, I’ve looked into costs and council officers very helpfully provided a breakdown of details, I feel there is real scope to lower that cost, if necessary.

“But I again make the point – up until January 31, 2024, some ten months since the last financial year, this council had already underspent over £3 million. The narrative of no money to do this would be wrong. Council spent significantly less last year than it had planned and similarly the year before.”

In response, council chief executive, Alison McCullagh, told the meeting that members had been ‘appropriately advised’ last year and it was incorrect to state otherwise.

She added, “The council has already agreed a position and we are not proceeding with the fireworks events. Applicants can apply for sponsorship to do so.”

In seconding the proposal, Cllr Victor Warrington remarked, “I don’t see it the way the chief executive has put this.”

But that’s as far as matters got, as council chair Cllr Thomas O’Reilly said he was unable to put the proposal to the chamber as the position of no fireworks had already been agreed by members.

He declared the discussion closed and moved on with business.

