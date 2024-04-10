Fermanagh foster families urgently needed

AN information event will take place at Enniskillen Castle this evening (Wednesday, April 10) for families interested in fostering.

The evening, which takes place from 7.30-9pm, has been organised due to a chronic shortage of foster homes, with the Western area currently home to the highest number of children living in care. More foster homes are urgently needed, so anyone who wants to make a difference in the lives of children and young people is urged to come along.

“HSC NI Foster Care is urgently looking for people within the Western area who want to make a difference to the lives of children and young people to consider becoming foster carers,” said a spokesman for the Western Trust.

“The Western area currently has the highest number of children living in care (712) that it has ever seen and there are simply not enough foster carers as numbers continue to grow. We need more foster carers so children can be placed with families where they can be safe, nurtured and loved.

“The fostering team is currently recruiting for all types of foster carers as part of their ‘Life’s a Journey – Could you be a part of mine? campaign. There are many ways that you can make a difference to a child’s life through fostering. There are lots of ways you can help depending on your lifestyle and circumstances. Whether you can offer a child a loving home for the short or long term, or provide short breaks both for planned and emergency situations, you can make a valuable impact on a child’s life.

“Foster carers tell us that it is both rewarding and fulfilling to see a child grow and develop, with the knowledge that the care and love they have provided, in whatever capacity, has made a positive contribution in a child’s journey through life.

“The Fostering Recruitment and Assessment Team will be holding a number information events across the Western area, and the team will be available to answer any questions people may have.

The Trust said those who come along to learn more about fostering will have the chance to talk to staff from the fostering team who can answer any questions you may have; the process involved and support and training on offer; to speak with foster carers who will share their inspiring stories of caring; and to find out more about what can work for you – there is a range of opportunities that can work with your lifestyle, including short breaks, emergency, short-term and long-term foster care.

No registration required. Everyone is welcome.

Another event will take place at Omagh Fire Station tomorrow night, Thursday, also from 7.30pm – 9pm.

Call HSC NI Foster Care on 0800 0720 137 or visit adoptionandfostercare.hscni.net to find out more about more.