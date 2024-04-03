WATCH: Picnic in the Park in Enniskillen

The sun was out on Easter Tuesday for ‘Picnic in the Park’ at Forthill in Enniskillen.

Families spread out their picnic blankets and were able to enjoy a fun afternoon of activities.

If you were up for a dance, there was a singer in the bandstand providing popular music.

The gift of spring was also on show with newly born chicks and lambs for the children to hold.

Other activities to enjoy included, Hula Hooping, Jo-Jingles, rope making, traditional games, biodiversity activities and an Easter trail with chocolate prizes.

If you fancied a climb, Cole’s Monument was open, where 106 steps later, you could see panoramic views of the island town.

Of course their were also lots of refreshments, with icecream vans and food trucks available to enjoy in the sun.

