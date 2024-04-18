Fermanagh animal cruelty accused back in court

A FERMANAGH man awaiting trial for badger baiting and associated charges following a PSNI swoop into animal cruelty has appeared in court after breaching bail.

Jason Lee Kennedy (35) from Marble Arch Road, Enniskillen is alleged to have caused suffering to badgers and cats through baiting and fighting which he recorded and supplied to others.

He is accused of 18 charges in total involving six counts each of causing unnecessary suffering to animals, causing or attempting to cause an animal fight and being present at an animal fight.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on both June 28 and July 4 2022. The causing of unnecessary suffering relates to badgers and cats.

The charges state he intentionally killed a badger and the counts of intentionally injuring also relates to badgers. Finally, he was alleged to have been in possession of three live badgers and one dead.

While further details of the case have not yet been disclosed, police at the time of confirmed Kennedy was arrested in the Derrylin area of Fermanagh on 7 March 2023 when a number of dogs were also seized as part of the investigation.

The case is currently awaiting trial at crown court but was arrested after police received a report shortly after 1am on April 7 that he had been “seen a bar and making comments about killing a cat.”

Officers attended his home and while there a taxi pulled up at 2am from which Kennedy got out and was arrested.

He appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court where a defence barrister said, “It’s accepted this was a clear breach of bail. I have no real excuses to offer on the defendant’s behalf. It was clearly a lapse of judgement. He’d clearly become frustrated with the bail conditions being in place for such a long period of time.”

A police officer said, “I appreciate this is quite and egregious matter with serious underlying offences however bail is not opposed as this was the first breach.”

District Judge Alana McSorley agreed but warned Kennedy a different view would be taken if any further breaches occur. Prosecution counsel Simon Reid previously informed Dungannon Crown Court where the trial will take place, video footage of the alleged cruelty is “understood to be quite distressing” and a statement is to be compiled setting out the content.

Last month, Kennedy made an unsuccessful attempt to alter his bail conditions by having his electronic tag and 10pm curfew removed.

