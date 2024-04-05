Bellanaleck residents are left in the dark

THERE have been calls for the Roads Service to repair street lighting at a local housing development as soon as possible.

There are a number of areas across the county where broken street lights have been left unrepaired for some time, with the previous suspension of the Stormont Executive and the subesequent budget constraints. Among these areas is Corn Mill in Bellanaleck, where residents have been calling for the lights to be repaired for some time.

Local Cllr Elaine Brough has said she had been contacted by a number of residents in the area about the ongoing issue.

“A lot of residents have tried to get this resolved in the past but, unfortunately, to no avail,” she said.

“I have been informed that Corn Mill has not been fully adopted by DFI Roads because the developer has not finished some parts of the development to standard. There are funds available, through developer bonds, to address this issue.”

Cllr Brough added, “Street Light Team have been asked to complete repairs as soon as resources allow, however a specific date for this to commence hasn’t been provided to me.

“If lighting hasn’t been progressed in a few weeks I will be contacting Roads Service again as the residents in Corn Mill have been waiting too long for this.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007