Elliott warns of issues with developments

ULSTER Unionist MLA Tom Elliott is concerned that many local people are at risk of inferior infrastructure in their area due to unadopted developments across Fermanagh and South Tyrone, especially in circumstances where developers have gone bankrupt or been dissolved.

Mr Elliott was well aware of the countless numbers of people across Fermanagh dealing with the conditions of unadopted housing developments that have left their roads crumbling, and potholes on their doorstep.

However, what alarms the MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone most is the good quality developments that have yet to be adopted by the Department of Infrastructure (DFI) and other agencies such as NI Water, that have no safety net if the developer has since dissolved.

“If in any case where the bond is not sufficient to bring the development up to an adoptable standard and the developer has ceased trading, DFI and NI Water have no funding mechanism or legal responsibility to bridge the shortfall between the bond and cost of the necessary works,” Mr Elliott said.

“This will leave entire communities potentially having to pick up the bill for tens of thousands as the developer is not in a position of liability.

“The risks associated with unadopted developments are of great concern as homeowners can be left in limbo when trying to sell their properties. I have written to the Minister of Infrastructure seeking greater clarity.”

This can put enormous financial pressure on the homeowner, and it’s something Mr Elliott has seen a steady increase in.

“What is the most worrying of all is that there’s a rise in those developments that no one thought had an issue and were adopted as they were in good condition, but it then turns out not to be the case,” he explained.

“There are two developments I know of that look in really good condition but they are not adopted. I’d imagine the vast majority of people living in these developments don’t even know this.

“They would be liable if something goes wrong and it’s their responsibility to fix matters, not the likes of the DFI or NI Water. It could spell disaster for many residents here.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007