Kinawley man Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney from Enniskillen are on course to row for Ireland in the men’s pair at Paris Olympics.

Olympics preparation ramps up for Corrigan and Timoney

Posted: 12:22 pm March 7, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

In 143 days from today (Thursday), Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney will hope to be in their boat, on the starting line, at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Fermanagh duo qualified the Men’s Pair boat at the World Championships in Belgrade last September when they also went on to secure a world bronze medal.

This week, Corrigan and Timoney, fresh off a two-week training camp in Sabaudia, Italy, turn their focus very much to Paris with Irish Olympic trials scheduled to begin today (Thursday).

An erg test will assess their fitness with trials on the water set to take place from Sunday on, weather permitting.

The 2000m erg test on the rowing machine is where you “want to be getting a personal best” said Corrigan.
But Timoney is confident they are “the fittest we’ve ever been”.

The trials this week could more or less confirm Corrigan and Timoney’s place in that Men’s Pair boat in Paris, albeit more trials are scheduled and an official list of names will not be submitted by Rowing Ireland until June. So Timoney is not getting too far ahead of himself;

“You’re counting down the days to official Olympic selection, where you just want your name stamped on paper and I think that’s when we will really touch the reality of the Olympic dream,” said the Enniskillen man.

