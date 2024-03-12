O’Dowd outlines new measures to cut MOT waiting times

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister John O’Dowd has outlined several measures to tackle MOT waiting lists across the North.

Speaking in the Assembly on Monday, Mr O’Dowd said more than 50 newly recruited examiners would start working in test centres from June.

“The DVA currently has 55 MOT examiner vacancies across its network of test centres,” the minister told MLAs.

“It has received 133 applications in its recent vehicle examiner recruitment competition. It is anticipated that successful candidates will begin to be posted to test centres from early June and this will provide additional capacity for vehicle testing.”

Mr O’Dowd also confirmed that he will explore the introduction of temporary exemption certificates and proposals to consult on testing every two years.

“I have asked officials to urgently consider a range of other policy options including testing every two years and exemption certificates. I will provide an update on these after Easter,” he said.

Mr O’Dowd outlined the new proposals after DUP MLA and new Chair of the Infrastructure Committee, Deborah Erskine, revealed hairline cracks had been found in 16 vehicle test, or MOT, lifts in the North.

