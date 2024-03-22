+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Lee Johnston broke his leg during a practice race in Spain last month.

Johnston in a race against time for NW200

Posted: 12:32 pm March 22, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

If a positive mental attitude can heal broken bones, Maguiresbridge rider Lee Johnston will be on the grid at the North West 200 this May.

But he’s in a race against time after crashing at between 80-90 mph during practice in Spain last month. Johnston, a five-time winner at the NW200, broke both his tibia and fibula bones in his leg during his recent crash when a part of the bike broke – which according to him has a ‘one in one million chance’ of happening.

After ending up in a Spanish hospital, he soon checked himself out and got back to England where he has since undergone surgery for the fracture.

The setback comes 10 months after suffering a life-threatening crash during a Supersport practice at the NW200.

Johnston suffered a broken femur, shoulder and ribs, as well as a collapsed lung and injuries to his foot and face, and had blood transfusions on the golf course before being airlifted to hospital that day.

After a long rehabilitation, he had just gotten back to ‘himself’ following that horrific crash when another bit of bad luck struck;

“About two weeks before this happened I got out of bed one morning and said to my wife, ‘You know what Christy, I feel good again. I’m not sore, I’m not aching, I’m not stiff – I feel like me again.’

