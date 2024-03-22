Johnston in a race against time for NW200

If a positive mental attitude can heal broken bones, Maguiresbridge rider Lee Johnston will be on the grid at the North West 200 this May.
But he’s in a race against time after crashing at between 80-90 mph during practice in Spain last month. Johnston, a five-time winner at the NW200, broke both his tibia and fibula bones in his leg during his recent crash when a part of the bike broke – which according to him has a ‘one in one million chance’ of happening.
After ending up in a Spanish hospital, he soon checked himself out and got back to England where he has since undergone surgery for the fracture.
The setback comes 10 months after suffering a life-threatening crash during a Supersport practice at the NW200.
Johnston suffered a broken femur, shoulder and ribs, as well as a collapsed lung and injuries to his foot and face, and had blood transfusions on the golf course before being airlifted to hospital that day.
After a long rehabilitation, he had just gotten back to ‘himself’ following that horrific crash when another bit of bad luck struck;
“About two weeks before this happened I got out of bed one morning and said to my wife, ‘You know what Christy, I feel good again. I’m not sore, I’m not aching, I’m not stiff – I feel like me again.’
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere