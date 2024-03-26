Fermanagh man for trial on historic sexual charges

AN elderly man accused of alleged historical sexual offences some of which date back almost 50 years, has been returned for trial.

Appearing for a committal hearing was John Faulkner (78) from Gortgorgan, Derrylin who faces six counts of rape and four of indecent assault all of which relate to a female complainant.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on various dates over a five year period between 1977 and 1982.

A prosecuting lawyer told Enniskillen Magistrates Court there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Alana McSorley.

Faulkner spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charges.

He declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage.

Judge McSorley remanded him on continuing bail to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on a date to be fixed next month.

