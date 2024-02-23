+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Plans in place for St Patrick's Day in Enniskillen
BIG LAUNCH… Key sponsor, business and FODC representatives at the launch of the St Patrick’s Day Parade event at Enniskillen Castle – Mark Conway (Encirc), Fergal Shannon (The Crowes Nest), Damien Green (Finlays), St Patrick (Oliver Hanley), FODC Chairman Thomas O'Reilly with Irish Wolfhounds Murphy and Paddy, Noelle McAloon (Enniskillen Bid Manager) and Matt Devlin (Balloo Hire Centres).

Plans in place for St Patrick’s Day in Enniskillen

Posted: 10:44 am February 23, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

EXCITEMENT is building in Enniskillen and across Fermanagh ahead of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations which promise to be the best yet.

In just over three weeks, the team at Project St Patrick is set to unleash their celebrations on the town, with the main theme going to be based around ‘folklore’.

Feargal Shannon, chairman of the Project St Patrick group, is looking forward to the upcoming events in Enniskillen on Sunday, March 17.

“Last year was off the charts amazing, and that was down to the crowds who came out even in the rain,” recalled the manager of the Crowe’s Nest in Enniskillen.

“It was their enthusiasm that created the buzz and atmosphere – it made it feel like the sun was shining.

“We’ve been working hard all year to build on our event so we encourage everyone to not only come out again but bring someone who might never have been here.

