Plans in place for St Patrick’s Day in Enniskillen

EXCITEMENT is building in Enniskillen and across Fermanagh ahead of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations which promise to be the best yet.
In just over three weeks, the team at Project St Patrick is set to unleash their celebrations on the town, with the main theme going to be based around ‘folklore’.
Feargal Shannon, chairman of the Project St Patrick group, is looking forward to the upcoming events in Enniskillen on Sunday, March 17.
“Last year was off the charts amazing, and that was down to the crowds who came out even in the rain,” recalled the manager of the Crowe’s Nest in Enniskillen.
“It was their enthusiasm that created the buzz and atmosphere – it made it feel like the sun was shining.
“We’ve been working hard all year to build on our event so we encourage everyone to not only come out again but bring someone who might never have been here.
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere