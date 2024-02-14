Health Minister invited to discuss SWAH crisis

NEWLY re-appointed Health Minister Robin Swann is to be invited to a special meeting of the Council to discuss the “life-threatening” situation of the withdrawal of emergency general surgery at the SWAH, with the Western Trust failure to begin planning for the return of the service branded “a disgrace”.

The proposal to do so came from Cllr Adam Gannon at the February meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh Council.

“It would be very timely for us as a council to revisit the issue of emergency general surgery at SWAH,” he said.

Advertisement

“We can all agree the current situation is life-threatening for people of this district. Currently, we are aware that the (Western) Trust haven’t even tried to begin planning for a return of the service and that’s a disgrace.

“Now, positively there is at least a Minister in place and it will be his duty to bring this service back. Given the level of public interest in this matter I feel having a public engagement with the Minister very vital, very important and appropriate.”

Cllr Gannon proposed inviting Minister Swann, pictured below, to a special council meeting “to discuss the issues surrounding the withdrawal of emergency general surgery and how he plans to bring the service back.”

This was seconded by party colleague Cllr Garbhan McPhillips and supported unanimously across the chamber.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition