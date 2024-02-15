Fermanagh family doing something ‘Relay’ special

The Graham family from Garrison who ran the Moy Park Belfast City Marathon in 2023.

Local charity Air Ambulance NI is appealing for your support with a fundraising challenge that will get you active.

The charity is encouraging groups of 5 family members, friends or work colleagues to sign up for the Team Relay of the Moy Park Belfast City Marathon.

The event takes place on Sunday 5 May 2024 and relay teams complete the full marathon distance with a team, each doing varying distances from approximately 4 to 7 miles.

Advertisement

In 2023, five members of the Graham family from Garrison came together to take part in the team relay event, with the aim of raising funds for Air Ambulance NI Charity in memory of their son and brother Neil Graham.

Parents Eddie and Joy and siblings Cherith, Jonathan and Rebecca each ran a leg of the relay event in memory of Neil Graham, pictured right, who tragically died in May 2018 at the age of 17 years old following a workplace incident.

Joy Graham discussed about why the family took on this challenge.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition