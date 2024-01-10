Air pollution forecast for Fermanagh

AN AIR pollution warning has been issued, with local air quality forecast to be poor for the rest of the week as we all ramp up our heating to keep out the cold.

With the icy temperatures set to stay with us for the rest of the week, following yesterday morning’s slight reprieve, we’ll all be doing what we can to stay warm in our homes.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has said these calm, cold conditions, combined with the surge in people turning their heating up, will lead to air pollution for the rest of the week.

While this pollution will obviously be higher in more built up areas, Fermanagh is not due to escape, with the warning issued for all of the North, and those with health conditions are being urged to take care.

“High and moderate levels of particulate matter are forecast across Northern Ireland until Friday,” said a DAERA spokesman.

“There is potential for isolated areas of high air pollution to occur during this period.

“The high levels of pollution are expected as a result of increased home heating emissions along with the forecasted cold, calm weather conditions, which prevents these pollutants being dispersed.”

They added, “During periods of high air pollution, the symptoms of people with lung or heart disease may worsen. Healthy people are unlikely to experience any ill effects.”

Anyone with health conditions that are impacted is urged to avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and make sure they have medication, such as their asthma inhaler.

For more information and to view the situation locally, including hourly updates on levels of particulate matter (PM10 & PM2.5) as well as sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, ozone and carbon monoxide visit www.airqualityni.co.uk. For advice see www.nidirect.gov.uk/air-pollution-and-health

To subscribe to the ‘Air Aware’ service, text AIR to 079 8440 5722.

