Man released following fatal Lisbellaw collision

Posted: 9:45 am December 15, 2023

The 20-YEAR-OLD who tragically lost her life in a road collision on Wednesday night has been named locally as Niamh King.

Niamh, from Newtownbutler and formerly of Killashandra in Co Cavan, passed away following the serious accident on the A4 Belfast Road in Lisbellaw at 5.50pm on December 13.

Marcus Madill Funeral Directors said funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

The daughter of Nicola, sister of Robin (Aideen), Leila (Rhys) and Daniel, and auntie of Heath and Harley, Niamh will be sadly missed by her dog Lola, family, and great friends.

Meanwhile, police have announced this morning that the 25-year-old man who had been arrested following the collision has been released on police bail “to allow further enquiries to take place.” The investigation is continuing, said a local PSNI spokesman.

 

