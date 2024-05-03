Housing development plan for Irvinestown

THE FERMANAGH building boom looks set to continue, with plans for another major housing development in the works, this time for almost 60 new homes in Irvinestown.

Planning permission for the development on the Scallen Road has been lodged with the local Council by Enniskillen construction company PJ Treacy, with planners recommending giving the application the green light.

The plans are for seven detached homes, 29 semi-detached homes, and 22 terraced homes, as well as associated works such as landscaping.

“The layout proposes a quality and sustainable residential environment respectful of the surrounding context and character of the site,” wrote planning officials in their report for the Council’s planning committee, which is due to be held tonight (April 24).

“There is an appropriate level of private and public amenity areas and a mix of housing types. There are a number of dwellings nearby and the layout is designed to ensure there is no adverse effect on their residential amenity.”

The planners said the issue of nature conservation had also been carefully considered and “mitigation measures” had been incorporated into the development’s design.

This included protecting existing trees as much as possible, and replacing those that are lost as a result of construction. The planning conditions also require the planting of more trees, as well as hedges and other vegetation.

