+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineHousing development plan for Irvinestown
35 Scallen Road, Irvinestown.

Housing development plan for Irvinestown

Posted: 9:00 am May 3, 2024
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THE FERMANAGH building boom looks set to continue, with plans for another major housing development in the works, this time for almost 60 new homes in Irvinestown.
Planning permission for the development on the Scallen Road has been lodged with the local Council by Enniskillen construction company PJ Treacy, with planners recommending giving the application the green light.
The plans are for seven detached homes, 29 semi-detached homes, and 22 terraced homes, as well as associated works such as landscaping.
“The layout proposes a quality and sustainable residential environment respectful of the surrounding context and character of the site,” wrote planning officials in their report for the Council’s planning committee, which is due to be held tonight (April 24).
“There is an appropriate level of private and public amenity areas and a mix of housing types. There are a number of dwellings nearby and the layout is designed to ensure there is no adverse effect on their residential amenity.”
The planners said the issue of nature conservation had also been carefully considered and “mitigation measures” had been incorporated into the development’s design.
This included protecting existing trees as much as possible, and replacing those that are lost as a result of construction. The planning conditions also require the planting of more trees, as well as hedges and other vegetation.

Related posts:

Work continues at Unipork site in Fermanagh Planning application submitted for aeropark Twelfth and Lady of the Lake to combine in Fermanagh

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:00 am May 3, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA