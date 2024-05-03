‘Darkness into Light’ celebrating 10th year

‘DARKNESS Into Light’ is returning for its 10th year in Lisnaskea.

Hosted by The Oak Healthy Living Centre, the event will take place on Saturday May 11 at 4.15am starting from Castle Park Leisure Centre, Lisnaskea.

Darkness Into Light is a unique, early morning experience which begins in darkness as thousands of people walk or run a 5km route while dawn is breaking.

This year participants are encouraged to recycle their previous years t-shirts and are able to register online, call into The Oak Health Living Centre or come along on the morning and make a donation.

Patricia Flanagan, Health Promotion co-ordinator with the Oak Healthy Living Centre said, “I am thrilled that we are hosting our 10th ‘Darkness Into Light’, the walk is an extraordinary success story and we’re so delighted to be part of it. The walk is a symbol of hope and we here in the Oak Healthy Living Centre believe that there is hope that people going through a difficult time can get through it with.”

As the Oak Healthy Living Centre is a charity partner with Pieta House, 50% of the funding raised through the walk will remain in the area to support the Oak Healthy Living Centre to deliver health and wellbeing programmes and 100% of the donations received stay within the centre.

In 2023 the centre delivered health and wellbeing focused programmes such as Living Life to the Full, Mindfulness, weekly stress management sessions, yoga sessions, complimentary therapies, life skills, signposting referrals to counselling and other support services, befriending and support for families bereaved by suicide through our Suicide support group.

While ‘Darkness Into Light’ raises much-needed funds, it is also about awareness, solidarity and local communities. Walkers/runners are encouraged to speak to the person beside them, tell a story or simply say hello and acknowledge one another.

For more information on ‘Darkness Into Light’ in Lisnaskea, contact The Oak Healthy Living Centre on 028 67723843.

